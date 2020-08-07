Topscorer Christian Gytkjær's best goals in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa Danish forward Christian Gytkjær had a fantastic season in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season with Lech Poznan. With his 24 goals, not only he helped Lech Poznan finished the season in second position just behind champions Legia Warsaw, he also topped the goalscoring charts and won the individual title. Take a look at some of his best goals in the record-breaking season.

Danish forward Christian Gytkjær had a fantastic season in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season with Lech Poznan. With his 24 goals, not only he helped Lech Poznan finished the season in second position just behind champions Legia Warsaw, he also topped the goalscoring charts and won the individual title. Take a look at some of his best goals in the record-breaking season. Kaynak: Dugout