HABER SON DAKİKA MANŞETLER SPOR EKONOMİ FİNANS MAGAZİN DÜNYA TÜM HABERLER
SON DAKİKA MAÇ SONUÇLARI PUAN DURUMU FUTBOL BEŞİKTAŞ FENERBAHÇE GALATASARAY E-SPOR SPOR +

Topscorer Christian Gytkjær's best goals in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa

Danish forward Christian Gytkjær had a fantastic season in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season with Lech Poznan. With his 24 goals, not only he helped Lech Poznan finished the season in second position just behind champions Legia Warsaw, he also topped the goalscoring charts and won the individual title. Take a look at some of his best goals in the record-breaking season.

07.08.2020 14:51 | Son Güncelleme: 07.08.2020 15:41

Danish forward Christian Gytkjær had a fantastic season in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season with Lech Poznan. With his 24 goals, not only he helped Lech Poznan finished the season in second position just behind champions Legia Warsaw, he also topped the goalscoring charts and won the individual title. Take a look at some of his best goals in the record-breaking season.

Topscorer Christian Gytkjær's best goals in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Caddelere yerleştirilen dezenfektanları şişelere doldurup evlerine götürdüler Güncel
Caddelere yerleştirilen dezenfektanları şişelere doldurup evlerine götürdüler
Son dakika: Vaka sayılarındaki artış sonrası İstanbul'da toplu asker uğurlama törenleri yasaklandı Güncel
Son dakika: Vaka sayılarındaki artış sonrası İstanbul'da toplu asker uğurlama törenleri yasaklandı
İtalyan spiker Diletta Leotta ile boksör Daniele Scardina'nın ilişkisi sona erdi Spor
İtalyan spiker Diletta Leotta ile boksör Daniele Scardina'nın ilişkisi sona erdi
Yıllar önce eşini aldatan Tamer Karadağlı'dan itiraf: Özür dilediğim için pişmanım Magazin
Yıllar önce eşini aldatan Tamer Karadağlı'dan itiraf: Özür dilediğim için pişmanım
Büfe sahibi, EFT dolandırıcılığı yöntemiyle 3 bin 200 lira dolandırıldı Güncel
Büfe sahibi, EFT dolandırıcılığı yöntemiyle 3 bin 200 lira dolandırıldı
İstanbul'da mide bulandıran olay! Teknesinde alıkoyduğu 17 yaşındaki kızı aylarca istismar etti 3. Sayfa
İstanbul'da mide bulandıran olay! Teknesinde alıkoyduğu 17 yaşındaki kızı aylarca istismar etti
'Kiracısınız, bu yolu kullanamazsınız' gerekçesiyle yaşlı adama saldırdılar
"Kiracısınız, bu yolu kullanamazsınız" gerekçesiyle yaşlı adama saldırdılar
Kendisini darbeden sevgilisinin tutuklanacağını zanneden turist kadın ortalığı birbirine kattı
Kendisini darbeden sevgilisinin tutuklanacağını zanneden turist kadın ortalığı birbirine kattı
Kuyumcu, iki silahlı soyguncuyu etkisiz hale getirerek polise teslim etti
Kuyumcu, iki silahlı soyguncuyu etkisiz hale getirerek polise teslim etti
Tuğba Özay, göğüs uçlarının belli olduğu pembe mayosuyla peş peşe poz verdi
Tuğba Özay, göğüs uçlarının belli olduğu pembe mayosuyla peş peşe poz verdi
Akrabasının tecavüzüne uğrayan 16 yaşındaki genç kız konuştu: Cinsel istismarda bulunup kent merkezine bıraktı, giderken gülüyordu
Akrabasının tecavüzüne uğrayan 16 yaşındaki genç kız konuştu: Cinsel istismarda bulunup kent merkezine bıraktı, giderken gülüyordu
Son Dakika: Erdoğan'dan altın ve dolardaki aşırı artışa yorum: 105 milyar dolar rezervimizle dimdik ayaktayız
Son Dakika: Erdoğan'dan altın ve dolardaki aşırı artışa yorum: 105 milyar dolar rezervimizle dimdik ayaktayız
Şiddetli ağrı şikayetiyle hastaneye giden adamın cinsel organından 29 adet bilye çıktı
Şiddetli ağrı şikayetiyle hastaneye giden adamın cinsel organından 29 adet bilye çıktı
Türkiye'de üretimine başlanan arı zehrinin kilogramı 700 bin liraya satılıyor
Türkiye'de üretimine başlanan arı zehrinin kilogramı 700 bin liraya satılıyor
Şarkıcı Cavit Murtezaoğlu, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti
Şarkıcı Cavit Murtezaoğlu, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti
Kayboldu zannettiği 60 altın, çantasının astarından çıktı
Kayboldu zannettiği 60 altın, çantasının astarından çıktı
Sevdiği kızın ailesine kızıp 6 ayda 212 kilo verdi
Sevdiği kızın ailesine kızıp 6 ayda 212 kilo verdi
Erdoğan'dan parti kuracağı konuşulan Muharrem İnce'ye tam destek: En tabii hakkı
Erdoğan'dan parti kuracağı konuşulan Muharrem İnce'ye tam destek: En tabii hakkı
73 yaşındaki adam, çoban köpeğine tecavüz ederken yakalandı
73 yaşındaki adam, çoban köpeğine tecavüz ederken yakalandı
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanlığı'ndan Bakan Albayrak'a destek: Ekonomimizin çarkları dönüyor
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanlığı'ndan Bakan Albayrak'a destek: Ekonomimizin çarkları dönüyor
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Bahçeli'nin Akşener'e yaptığı 'Evine dön' çağrısı hakkında konuştu: Makul bir davet
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Bahçeli'nin Akşener'e yaptığı "Evine dön" çağrısı hakkında konuştu: Makul bir davet
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Beyrut'taki patlamaya 3 çocukla yakalanan bakıcının zor anları
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Beyrut'taki patlamaya 3 çocukla yakalanan bakıcının zor anları
Tuba Büyüküstün ile ayrılan Umut Evirgen, Melisa Şenolsun ile aşk yaşamaya başladı
Tuba Büyüküstün ile ayrılan Umut Evirgen, Melisa Şenolsun ile aşk yaşamaya başladı
Altın fiyatları için çılgın tahmin: Yıl sonuna kadar 600 lirayı bulabilir
Altın fiyatları için çılgın tahmin: Yıl sonuna kadar 600 lirayı bulabilir
Konserde Gülden Karaböcek'ten Ayta Sözeri'ye ilginç espri: Yakışıklı kadınsın
Konserde Gülden Karaböcek'ten Ayta Sözeri'ye ilginç espri: Yakışıklı kadınsın
Murat Boz, hayatını kaybeden kuzenini son yolculuğuna uğurladı
Murat Boz, hayatını kaybeden kuzenini son yolculuğuna uğurladı
Galatasaray, Alman yıldız Mario Götze ile görüşmek için randevu aldı
Galatasaray, Alman yıldız Mario Götze ile görüşmek için randevu aldı
Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Derin Talu'nun göğüs dekolteli paylaşımındaki haç sembollü kolyesi tepki çekti
Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Derin Talu'nun göğüs dekolteli paylaşımındaki haç sembollü kolyesi tepki çekti
İmamoğlu'ndan parti kuracağı konuşulan Muharrem İnce hakkında iki cümlelik yorum
İmamoğlu'ndan parti kuracağı konuşulan Muharrem İnce hakkında iki cümlelik yorum
Ünlü model Günay Musayeva, AVM çıkışı sütyensiz görüntülendi
Ünlü model Günay Musayeva, AVM çıkışı sütyensiz görüntülendi
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Fatih Sultan Meral Akşener Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Destici Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Coşkun Sabah İzzet Yıldızhan İbrahim Tatlıses Mehmet Ali Erbil
Spor Ahmet Ağaoğlu Nihat Özdemir Emre Belözoğlu Süleyman Hurma Mert Hakan Yandaş
Daha Fazla İzmir Beyrut Ağustos Beşiktaş
Şu an buradasınız: Topscorer Christian Gytkjær's best goals in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa - Poznan
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 7.8.2020 15:53:41. #1.15#
title