Istanbul Prohunt

Venue Istanbul Fair Center, 34149 Yeşilköy-IstanbulDate26 May - 29 May 2016HallHal 9-10-11Gross Area11,200.

Gross Area11,200.00 sqmVisitors Hours09: 30-19: 00 ( Thursday to Saturday ) / 9: 30-18: 00 ( Sunday )

Accepted Visitor Trade Visitors and to all hunting and outdoor sports enthusiasts over 18 years and over

Exhibitor ProfileTurkish & Global Manufacturers, Brands,

Importers, Sole Distributors & Service Providers of

Guns & Guns Components 

Defence, Special Security Guns & Materials 

Electronic & Optic Devices 

Knives 

Hunting Tourism 

Leather Accessories & Confections 

Fishing & Accessories 

Outdoor Sports, Clothing & Camping Equipments 

Land Vehicles 

Cleaning & Hunting Maintanance 

Hunting Dogs 

Trap & Skeet Machines, Discs and PolygonsVisitor ProfileA Platform for Business & Trade would see

Importers and Exporters 

Distributors and Wholesalers 

Retailers 

Consulates 

Investors & Global Buyers 

E-Commerce 

Media & Associations 

Nature Sport & Hunting Clubs 

Hunting and Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts

