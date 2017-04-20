Venue Istanbul Fair Center, 34149 Yeşilköy-Istanbul



Date26 May - 29 May 2016HallHal 9-10-11



Gross Area11,200.00 sqmVisitors Hours09: 30-19: 00 ( Thursday to Saturday ) / 9: 30-18: 00 ( Sunday )



Accepted Visitor Trade Visitors and to all hunting and outdoor sports enthusiasts over 18 years and over



Entrance Fee Trade Visitors and to all hunting and outdoor sports enthusiasts over 18 years and over



Exhibitor ProfileTurkish & Global Manufacturers, Brands,



Importers, Sole Distributors & Service Providers of



Guns & Guns Components



Defence, Special Security Guns & Materials



Electronic & Optic Devices



Knives



Hunting Tourism



Leather Accessories & Confections



Fishing & Accessories



Outdoor Sports, Clothing & Camping Equipments



Land Vehicles



Cleaning & Hunting Maintanance



Hunting Dogs



Trap & Skeet Machines, Discs and PolygonsVisitor ProfileA Platform for Business & Trade would see



Importers and Exporters



Distributors and Wholesalers



Retailers



Consulates



Investors & Global Buyers



E-Commerce



Media & Associations



Nature Sport & Hunting Clubs



Hunting and Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Bakırköy



Mekan : İstanbul Fuar Merkezi



Mekan Adresi : Atatürk Havalimanı Karşısı, Yeşilköy, Bakırköy, İstanbul



Başlangıç Saati : 20.04.2017 21: 30: 00



Bitiş Saati : 23.04.2017 19: 30: 00



Kategori : Istanbul Prohunt



Tür : Fuar



Ücretlimi? : Hayır