IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a Virtual On-Demand Event. You will get access immediately.



Overview:





We will look at the the many different types of property options and help investors to understand the various benefits for each property type.



We will look at all of the latest trends and help you to identify opportunities.



The focus of this webinar is to educate and help you to make better decisions when it comes to property investing.



We will spend time answering your questions and ensuring you leave the webinar with some ideas.



When is the Webinar:





The Webinar is 14: 00 London time on Wednesday 26th April 2017.



How do I join the Webinar:





By registering to attend you will be sent an email confirming your registration. In addition to this, on the day of the Webinar you will receive an email 1 hour before the Webinar with the link to login.



What will happen during the Webinar:





We will discuss investing in property market and the many different types of property available. The aim of this webinar is to provide education and inform investors of the many opportunities.



Who should Attend:





Landlords, Investors, Developers and Property Professionals.



This is a MUST attend Webinar!



Detaylar :



İl : Ankara



İlce : Altindağ



Mekan : Ankara



Başlangıç Saati : 26.04.2017 14: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 26.04.2017 15: 00: 00



Kategori : Property Investment Workshop Ankara



Tür : Seminer



Ücretlimi? : Hayır