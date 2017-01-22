A Night Of Improv With The Clap And Ephemerata

A Night of Improv with The Clap en Ephemerata at BKM Mutfak Sahne on 22nd of January!..



The Clap are a wandering bunch of improvisational comedians from around the world who birth new worlds on the spot from their very minds. Taking a one-word suggestion from the audience, the Clap build an elaborate world of interesting characters.



Ephemerata is an improvised play in one act, performed by Curtis Erhart and Tyler Denison. It is completely improvised: no suggestions and no plan sketched out beforehand. By the end of 40 minutes (give or take), Curtis and Tyler will have built a compelling story about the lives of quirky characters and the world which they inhabit.