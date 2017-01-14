Bee The Change' During Turbulent Times

The world is going through hard times and so do the companies.



Do you think your company has what it takes to survive through the turbulent times? Do you know how to manage your team so that you make a success story out of this experience?



According to the OECD report, Innovation will be one of the keys to emerging from the current crisis. So, don't miss this event to get tips on how to turn your business around.



Co-author of 'The Bee Book' and President for International Operations for International Thought Leader Network, Paul Rigby, will be in town to share his invaluable know-how on innovation and leadership with us. He will be joined by 2 innovation experts, Emre Özbek and Oğuzhan Aygören to deep dive in to the current status of Turkish market and ways to lead the change.



Panelists:



Paul Rigby (Keynote speaker & Business consultant & Co-author of The Bee Book)



Emre Özbek (Founder @ Kovvan - Collaborative Innovation Agency)



Oğuzhan Aygören (Coordinator of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program at Bogazici University)



Schedule:



18: 30 Registration & Networking



19: 00 Panel



20: 00 Q&A



20: 30 Wrap-up & Networking



Register now to save your seat.



!THIS IS A PAID EVENT! Payment options:



1) Biletino:



You can purchase tickets from the link below.



2) Wire Transfer:



Account details are;



Çekirdek Eğitim Danışmanlığı Gıda Turizm Pazarlama Hiz. Ltd. Şti.



Denizbank Kızıltoprak Şubesi



TR85 0013 4000 0071 2920 3000 02



3) Mail Order:



Please send an email to mine@start-ist.com to receive mail order form.



______________________________________________________________________________________________________