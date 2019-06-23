Zinedine Zidane, Legend as a Player, legend as a coach.

A genius. Zinedine Zidane marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skills. Blessed with natural talent for this sport, the French midfielder won everything that could possibly be won, both with his clubs as well as with the French national team. A magical player who elected to close out his historic sporting career at Real Madrid, together conquering the 2002 Champions League title. As a coach he led the second Golden Age of Real Madrid, conquering almost everything possible during two and a half magical years.