Yasemin, the first and only female public bus driver in Kutahya

In KUTAHYA, Yasemin Dalkiran (35), became the first and only female public bus driver in the city. She obtained her bus, truck, passenger, and cargo transport and psycho technical documents after her automobile license. Stating that her biggest dream is to be an intercity bus driver, Dalkiran said, "I have wanted to be a driver since my childhood. I wasn't settled with a car license, I got all the necessary documents and licenses. Those who see me on the bus right now come and congratulate me."

