World Trade Organization - Weekly Schedule

Monday 7 May 2018

Informal Trade Negotiations Committee and Heads of Delegation meeting - 10 a.m.

Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm

Tuesday 8 May 2018

General Council - 10 a.m.

Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm

Wednesday 9 May 2018

General Council - 10 a.m.

Thursday 10 May 2018

Ascension Day (WTO non-working day)

Friday 11 May 2018

WTO non-working day