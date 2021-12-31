Weight-lifter sisters are preparing for the Turkish championship with tire and log

Silanur and Sude Seksenlik sisters, who live in Yesilhisar district of Kayseri, have started doing weight-lifting 3 years ago influenced by the Olympics. Athletes who participated in the competitions held in Kayseri, won provincial championships. The two sisters prepare for the competitions by lifting the logs and automobile tires they have set up in the garden of their family house. Sisters get the biggest support from their mother, Suzan Mamak. Watching her daughters training every day, Suzan said that she is sure that her children will be successful. The sisters, who continue their work at the sports hall in the district under the management of Ahmet Yalcin Danaci, also took first place in the inter-school Weightlifting Championship held in the city this year. Participating in the competition in 65 kilograms, Silanur Seksenlik took first place by lifting 83 kilograms, and Sude got the medal by lifting 103 kilograms competing in 76 kilograms.

"I study at Anatolian high school. We set our hearts on weight-lifting together with my sister. I have the provincial championship in the inter-school championship. Now I am preparing for the Turkish championship. Our goals are big. I want to achieve success" Silanur said to DHA stating that their goal is to represent Turkey in Europe. Meanwhile, Sude said, "I study at religious vocational high school. I have won two provincial championships in weightlifting. I'm preparing for the Turkish championship that will be held in February. We will return with success from there as well. Our biggest goal is to represent our country in Europe. We are working for it."

