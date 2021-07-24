We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been applied in the course of the vaccination campaign.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been applied in the course of the vaccination campaign.

Health Minister Koca made a statement on his Twitter account regarding the vaccination campaign carried out within the scope of the fight against coronavirus. Making frequent calls for vaccinations on his social media account, Minister Koca announced that the vaccines administered have exceeded 65 million doses. "Success is shared and great. However, let's not forget that the number of people aged 18 and over who have not yet been vaccinated is close to 23 million. This is our serious weakness. Let's take the first dose without delay" said Minister Koca.

TURKEY REGISTERED 11,094 CASES PAST 24 HOURS

According to the 'Daily Covid-19 Table' data announced by the Ministry of Health; 11,094 cases were detected in 219,528 tests performed in the last 24 hours. While 60 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5,215 people ended.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı