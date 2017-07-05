US Embassy Denies Reports On Turkish İntel Trucks Case

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara on July 5 denied reports claiming that it received a note from the prosecutor's office asking it for the reason behind phone calls by Gülenist figures involved in the National Intelligence Agency (MİT) trucks case.



"We are aware of media reports that the United States Embassy or Consulate General received phone calls from associates of Fethullah Gülen at the time of the MİT trucks case. Contrary to press reports, the Embassy and Consulate General have not received any request for information or been contacted by the prosecutor regarding this matters, and have no information to substantiate those claims" a statement from the embassy's Twitter account read. - Istanbul