Ukrainian sniper Olena: There is a Third World War in which two countries are at war

In 2014, when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, Olena from Kyiv, who served on the front in Donbas at that time and fought as a sniper in the volunteer units for three and a half years (2014-2017), spoke to Demiroren News Agency.

Olena from Kyiv, who started her duty in the war that broke out after Russia's annexation of Crimea in February 2014, served as a sniper in the units she voluntarily participated in. Olena also served in the Ukrainian Navy in 2018. After her discharge in 2020, she decided to return to civilian life and spend time with her family. However, the war that started on February 24 caused Olena to postpone these plans.

"I want to appeal to everyone. Both men and women. Please realize that we are now protecting not only ourselves but the entire world from the crazy maniac with the nuclear button. We will win, but please stand shoulder to shoulder with us. Give Ukraine more weapons, impose more anti-Russian sanctions, help our refugees. Believe us, be with us. We will win together" stated Olena calling out to all men and women in the world.