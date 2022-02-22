UK Prime Minister Johnson: We will impose sanctions on 5 Russian banks - Haberler
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that after Russia's decision on Donetsk and Luhansk, sanctions will be imposed on five Russian banks and three very high net worth individuals."Today the UK is imposing sanctions on these five Russian banks.

"Today the UK is imposing sanctions on these five Russian banks. In addition, three more people will be sanctioned named Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg" said PM Johnson speaking in the British House of Commons.

"ANY ASSETS THEY HOLD IN THE UK WILL BE FROZEN"

"The individuals concerned will be banned from traveling here, and we will prohibit all UK individuals and entities from having any dealings with them. This is the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do: we will hold further sanctions at readiness, to be deployed alongside the United States and the European Union if the situation escalates still further" said Johnson, noting that all assets held in the UK by those to be sanctioned would be frozen.


