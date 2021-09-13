'Two viruses can exist in the body at the same time' - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

'Two viruses can exist in the body at the same time'

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
'Two viruses can exist in the body at the same time'

HACETTEPE University Faculty of Medicine, Head of Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan said viruses will increase seriously this year referring flu and Kovid-19 . Prof. Dr.

HACETTEPE University Faculty of Medicine, Head of Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan said viruses will increase seriously this year referring flu and Kovid-19 . Prof. Dr. Ceyhan said, "Both viruses can be exist in the body at the same time, one of them can cause disease and the other can only multiply in the throat; but both cannot make people sick at the same time. We will probably experience this when the flu season starts. We will see flu plus coronavirus cases this year."

'WE WILL SEE FLU PLUS CORONAVIRUS CASE THIS YEAR'

Prof. Dr. Ceyhan said, "When the flu season starts, we will probably experience two virus cases. We will see an increase in flu cases this year, not only in the Northern Hemisphere, but also in other countries. We will see flu plus coronavirus cases this year. Our expectation is that if there is an increase in flu cases, a more severe flu picture than before. If there is an increase in coronavirus cases, it will reveal a more severe coronavirus picture than others."


Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Meral Akşener Süleyman Soylu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Göksel Seda Sayan Kylie Jenner Amelia Hamlin
Spor Abdullah Avcı Alper Yılmaz Kerem Aktürkoğlu Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Gazeteler Şans Oyunları Rüya Tabirleri Alpha Conde Mustafa Varank Münir Karaloğlu
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: 'Two viruses can exist in the body at the same time' - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 13.09.2021 13:00:24. #1.12#