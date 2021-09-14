Two tornadoes occurred in the sea in Antalya - Haberler
Demirören Haber Ajansı
In Antalya's Kemer district, two tornadoes occurred one after the other in the sea. The tornadoes advanced on the water surface for about 20 minutes.A tornado occurred on the sea surface at around 08: 00 with local time off the Goynuk Neighbourhood.

A tornado occurred on the sea surface at around 08: 00 with local time off the Goynuk Neighbourhood. After the tornado advanced for a while, another tornado occurred. The two tornadoes advanced on the sea surface for about 20 minutes. The tornadoes that advanced to the shores of Camyuva Neighbourhood disappeared before reaching the shore. Those moments were filmed by passers-by on the shore.

-Footage of tornadoes that occurred on the sea surface


