Two bitterns found in Sanliurfa City

Two bitterns, which are on the endangered bird list in the world, were found tired and exhausted in SANLIURFA City. The bitterns found by Fatih Kirikci, sent to the Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate for treatment and care. The birds will be released into nature when they regain their strength.


