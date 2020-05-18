TurkStat-Number of building permits rose, total floor area fell
In the first three months of 2020 compared with the previous year, while number of buildings and number of dwelling units increased by 1.1 percent and 4.0 percent, floor area of buildings and value of buildings decreased by 11.4 percent and 4.

18.05.2020 11:35

In the first three months of 2020 compared with the previous year, while number of buildings and number of dwelling units increased by 1.1 percent and 4.0 percent, floor area of buildings and value of buildings decreased by 11.4 percent and 4.0 percent according to the construction permits given by municipalities to the buildings, according to the Building Permits data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

The share of the residential area realized as 50.7 percent of the total area, with total floor area of buildings realized as 17.4 million m² and 8.8 million m² of it realized as residential building, 5.4 million m² of it realized as non-residential building and 3.2 million m² of it realized as common used area in the first three months of 2020.

According to the use of building two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 66.3 percent. According to the use of building, two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 11.6 million m². It was followed by industrial buildings and warehouses with 1.2 million m² in the first three months of 2020.Floor area of buildings given occupancy permits decreased by 41.1 percent. In the first three months of 2020 compared with the previous year, number of buildings, floor area of buildings, value of buildings and the number of dwelling units decreased by 42.6 percent, 41.1 percent, 36.6 percent and 39.3 percent respectively, according to the occupancy permits given by municipalities to the buildings.The share of the residential area realized as 56.6 percent of the total area. Total floor area of buildings realized as 31.0 million m² and 17.6 million m² of it realized as residential building, 6.8 million m² of it realized as non-residential building and 6.7 million m² of it realized as common used area in the first three months of 2020.According to the use of building two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 77.3 percent.

According to the use of building, two and more dwelling residential buildings had the highest share with 24.0 million m². It was followed by public entertainment, education hospital or instutional care buildings with 1.8 million m² in the first three months of 2020.


