TurkStat-Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 pct. in April
HABER SON DAKİKA KORONAVİRÜS MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ

TurkStat-Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 pct. in April

Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 percent to 51.3 in April, down from 91.8 in March, according to the Economic Confidence Index data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Wednesday.

TurkStat-Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 pct. in April
29.04.2020 12:00 | Son Güncelleme: 29.04.2020 12:00

Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 percent to 51.3 in April, down from 91.8 in March, according to the Economic Confidence Index data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Wednesday.

"This decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices" read the TurkStat statement on the data.

It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when the economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.Consumer confidence index decreased by 5.8 percent and became 54.9, real sector confidence index decreased by 36.8 percent and became 62.3, services confidence index decreased by 50.1 percent and became 46.1, retail trade confidence index decreased by 26.0 percent and became 75.2, construction confidence index decreased by 42.2 percent and became 44.7 in April compared to the previous month.Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation. The index is combined by means of a weighted aggregation of sub-indices of seasonally adjusted consumer confidence, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.In the calculation of the economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.

 


Kaynak: DHA

Güncel Manşet

Haberler

Köpeğini döven komşusunu kayda alıp şikayet eden genç kız: 15 gündür inleme seslerini duyuyorum Haberler
Köpeğini döven komşusunu kayda alıp şikayet eden genç kız: 15 gündür inleme seslerini duyuyorum
Acun'un sır gibi sakladığı Survivor ödül villasının dünyaca ünlü sahibi, Jennifer Lopez'in eski eşi Marc Antony çıktı Haberler
Acun'un sır gibi sakladığı Survivor ödül villasının dünyaca ünlü sahibi, Jennifer Lopez'in eski eşi Marc Antony...
Türkiye'nin 'Koronafobi Haritası' çıkarıldı: En fazla korkan bölgeler Ege ve Doğu Anadolu Haberler
Türkiye'nin "Koronafobi Haritası" çıkarıldı: En fazla korkan bölgeler Ege ve Doğu Anadolu
Kabine toplantısında salgın sonrası normalleşme takvimi ele alındı! İşte kapalı mekanların açılma tarihleri Haberler
Kabine toplantısında salgın sonrası normalleşme takvimi ele alındı! İşte kapalı mekanların açılma tarihleri
Koronavirüse karşı mücadeleyi kazanan 3 ülke, para birimlerinin değerini artırdı Haberler
Koronavirüse karşı mücadeleyi kazanan 3 ülke, para birimlerinin değerini artırdı
Canlı yayında Erdoğan'la ilgili soruya cevap vermeyen Akşener, kahkaha attı Haberler
Canlı yayında Erdoğan'la ilgili soruya cevap vermeyen Akşener, kahkaha attı
İş insanından örnek davranış: Korona nedeniyle 1.447 kiracısından kira almıyor
İş insanından örnek davranış: Korona nedeniyle 1.447 kiracısından kira almıyor
Kurtlar korona dinlemedi! Sürü halinde gezdikleri kentte 6 ineği parçaladılar
Kurtlar korona dinlemedi! Sürü halinde gezdikleri kentte 6 ineği parçaladılar
Cezaevinden emniyete mektup yazan mahkum, çocukları için dondurma istedi
Cezaevinden emniyete mektup yazan mahkum, çocukları için dondurma istedi
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs salgını sürecinde yapılan ankete katılanların yüzde 63'ü yaz tatili yapmayı planlamıyor
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs salgını sürecinde yapılan ankete katılanların yüzde 63'ü yaz tatili yapmayı planlamıyor
Paulo Dybala'nın 6 haftada yaptırdığı 4. koronavirüs testinin sonucu da pozitif çıktı
Paulo Dybala'nın 6 haftada yaptırdığı 4. koronavirüs testinin sonucu da pozitif çıktı
Dolar 6,99 seviyesinden işlem görüyor
Dolar 6,99 seviyesinden işlem görüyor
Fatih Terim, Ümit Davala ve Hasan Şaş ile yeni sezonda yola devam etmeyecek
Fatih Terim, Ümit Davala ve Hasan Şaş ile yeni sezonda yola devam etmeyecek
Koronavirüs tedbirleri çay üreticisini de vurdu! Ayda 7.500 TL kazanacak işçi bulamıyorlar
Koronavirüs tedbirleri çay üreticisini de vurdu! Ayda 7.500 TL kazanacak işçi bulamıyorlar
Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu hurda satışı yapacak
Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu hurda satışı yapacak
İhtiyaç sahibi ülkelere yardım yapılmazsa, dünyadaki korona vaka sayısı 1 milyarı bulabilir
İhtiyaç sahibi ülkelere yardım yapılmazsa, dünyadaki korona vaka sayısı 1 milyarı bulabilir
Ermenistan sınırındaki köyde büyük panik! Şahinler topluca telef oldu
Ermenistan sınırındaki köyde büyük panik! Şahinler topluca telef oldu
Moody's: Türkiye 2020'de yüzde 5 daralacak, 2021'de ise yüzde 3,5 büyüyecek
Moody's: Türkiye 2020'de yüzde 5 daralacak, 2021'de ise yüzde 3,5 büyüyecek
Dolaşımdaki paraların bulaşıcılığı artırması kripto paralara ilgiyi artırdı
Dolaşımdaki paraların bulaşıcılığı artırması kripto paralara ilgiyi artırdı
Eminönü'nde güvercinleri ezen vicdansız, cinsel istismar suçlusu çıktı
Eminönü'nde güvercinleri ezen vicdansız, cinsel istismar suçlusu çıktı
Manisa'da husumetli iki aile arasında 'zeytin fidanı' kavgası: 1 ölü 9 yaralı
Manisa'da husumetli iki aile arasında "zeytin fidanı" kavgası: 1 ölü 9 yaralı
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Pompeo'dan Türkiye'ye 'tıbbi yardım' teşekkürü: Amerikan halkı size minnettar
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Pompeo'dan Türkiye'ye "tıbbi yardım" teşekkürü: Amerikan halkı size minnettar
WhatsApp'tan koronavirüs nedeniyle yeni özellik: Görüntülü ve sesli grup konuşmalarında kişi sayısı 2 katına çıktı
WhatsApp'tan koronavirüs nedeniyle yeni özellik: Görüntülü ve sesli grup konuşmalarında kişi sayısı 2 katına...
Günlük burç yorumları 29 Nisan 2020 Çarşamba (Haftalık burç yorumları)
Günlük burç yorumları 29 Nisan 2020 Çarşamba (Haftalık burç yorumları)
Güney Koreli bakan, Kim Jong-un'un halkın karşısına çıkmamasının nedenini anlattı: Koronavirüs endişesi olabilir
Güney Koreli bakan, Kim Jong-un'un halkın karşısına çıkmamasının nedenini anlattı: Koronavirüs endişesi olabilir
ABD'de yürütülen çalışma, kan testiyle kanserin daha erken teşhis edilebileceğini gösterdi
ABD'de yürütülen çalışma, kan testiyle kanserin daha erken teşhis edilebileceğini gösterdi
Balkondan düşen 3 yaşındaki Esra, yaşama tutunamadı
Balkondan düşen 3 yaşındaki Esra, yaşama tutunamadı
Kanseri yenen Tuğba hemşire, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti
Kanseri yenen Tuğba hemşire, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti
Domagoj Vida'dan Luka Modric'e 'Come to Beşiktaş' çağrısı
Domagoj Vida'dan Luka Modric'e "Come to Beşiktaş" çağrısı
65 yaş üzerine cumartesi ve pazar günleri 2'şer saatlik sokağa çıkma imkanı gündemde
65 yaş üzerine cumartesi ve pazar günleri 2'şer saatlik sokağa çıkma imkanı gündemde
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Ali Erbaş Faik Öztrak Meral Akşener Abdülhamit Gül Fahrettin Koca
Magazin Sibel Can Bülent Ersoy Nur Yerlitaş Murat Dalkılıç
Spor Ersun Yanal Bülent Uygun Lionel Messi Mauricio Isla Mert Hakan Yandaş
Daha Fazla Türk Mayıs Afrin Futbolcu
Şu an buradasınız: TurkStat-Economic confidence index fell by 44.1 pct. in April - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 29.4.2020 13:50:40. #1.15#
title