Turkish women's volleyball team bid farewell to Tokyo
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Turkish women's volleyball team bid farewell to Tokyo

Turkish women's volleyball team bid farewell to Tokyo
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Turkey's national women's volleyball team lost to South Korea 3-2 in the Tokyo Olympics volleyball quarterfinals.Turkish women's volleyball team competed against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Turkey's national women's volleyball team lost to South Korea 3-2 in the Tokyo Olympics volleyball quarterfinals.

Turkish women's volleyball team competed against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. The Turkish team known as 'Sultans of the Net' (Filenin Sultanları) won the first set of the match with 25-17, while the second set ended with a 25-17 lead by South Korea. The team who lost the third set with 28-26 fell back 2-1 in the game. Turkish team won the fourth set with 25-18 and tied the game 2-2. Sultans of the Net bid farewell to Tokyo by losing the last set with 15-13, and the match with 3-2. After the match, Turkish team players could not hold back their tears while experiencing great sadness.


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Bülent Turan Haydar Aliyev Ömer Halisdemir Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Yusuf Güney Şeyma Subaşı Haluk Levent Prens William
Spor Muslera Mesut Özil Burak Elmas Sergen Yalçın Meliha İsmailoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Turkish women's volleyball team bid farewell to Tokyo - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 4.8.2021 12:34:06. #1.16#

title