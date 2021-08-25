Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine

Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was celebrated with a military parade on the streets of the capital, Kiev. At the parade, Turkish UAVs attracted attention.

The 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was celebrated with a military parade on the streets of the capital, Kiev. At the parade, Turkish UAVs attracted attention.

On August 24, 1991, the document declaring Ukraine's independence was approved by the Soviet Parliament and Ukraine began to take its place as an independent state. An independence parade was held in the capital, Kiev, with the participation of the people.

TURKISH UAVS AT THE PARADE

The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), produced by the Turkish military and the Turkish defense industry, also took part in the parade, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces and many NATO member countries attended.

(PHOTOS)


Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine
Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine
Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Mustafa Şentop Süleyman Soylu Vladimir Putin İbrahim Aydemir
Magazin Alişan Mesut Akusta Serdar Ortaç Kaan Yıldırım
Spor Muslera Erol Bulut Burak Elmas Sadık Çiftpınar Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 25.8.2021 11:42:52. #1.15#

title