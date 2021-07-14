Turkish Defense Minister Akar met with his Italian counterpart
Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

According to the written statement from the Ministry, during the meeting held in Istanbul, bilateral and regional defense and security issues as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan, Libya, and the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.During the constructive and positive meeting, Defense Minister Akar emphasized the common values and cooperation between Turkey and Italy, the southern wing of NATO, and the two allied countries of the Mediterranean, and said that Turkey is in favor of solving the problems in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean through international law, good neighborly relations and dialogue. Akar stated that the fight against all kinds of risks, threats, and dangers, especially DAESH, FETO, and PKK/YPG, is carried on with determination. He explained that Turkey continues to contribute to NATO without interruption despite the pandemic, and the importance given to the development of cooperation in the field of defense industry between the two countries.

(PHOTOS)


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

