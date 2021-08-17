Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements

Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The evacuation plane of Turkish Airlines (THY), carrying 324 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, landed at Istanbul Airport at 16.45 yesterday.

The evacuation plane of Turkish Airlines (THY), carrying 324 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, landed at Istanbul Airport at 16.45 yesterday.

"All citizens, especially public employees, transferred the night before the Taliban entered Kabul last night" said Dogan Ozluk who was a lecturer in Afghanistan.

"THERE WERE PEOPLE WHO FELL FROM THE US CARGO PLANE""Soldiers and gunfire started coming from everywhere. Later, evacuation planes arrived. We waited on the plane for three hours. The Afghans had entered the runway to escape the country. The plane could not take off, they did not leave us. There were Turkish soldiers in the field, they cleared it and we were able to go. Some people fell from the US cargo plane that took off before us. It was unbelievable. We were on the military base side of the airport. The civilian side was very bad. The Taliban had entered the civilian side. Our Turkish soldiers are doing their duty" Engineer Cem Aysen expressed what happened at Kabul Airport on the evacuation day."WE SAW PEOPLE FALLING FROM THE PLANES""There were those who swayed on the wings of the plane. We saw people falling from a height. People are in a panic" said Musa Kurban. Another Turkish worker Bayram Mutlu expressed that the Turkish soldiers protected the THY plane and personnel."WHEN THE TALIBAN COME, THERE IS NO PLACE TO LIVE ANYMORE"

Among the ones who were evacuated by Turkish Airlines plane, Ali Gundogan, expressed that both Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers helped them. "Since we were on a military base and our soldiers were Turkish soldiers and Azerbaijani soldiers, we were safe and comfortable. Now we're gone too. When the Taliban come, there is no place to live anymore" said Gundogan.

(PHOTOS)


Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

'SESİMİ DUYAN VAR MI?' ÜRPERİŞİ
'SESİMİ DUYAN VAR MI?' ÜRPERİŞİ
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu, Ürdünlü mevkidaşı Safedi ile ortak basın toplantısında konuştu: (1)
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu, Ürdünlü mevkidaşı Safedi ile ortak basın toplantısında konuştu: (1)
Son Dakika! Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu'ndan Afganistan açıklaması: Şu ana kadar Taliban'ın verdiği mesajları olumlu karşıladık
Son Dakika! Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu'ndan Afganistan açıklaması: Şu ana kadar Taliban'ın verdiği mesajları olumlu karşıladık
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Hulusi Akar Meral Akşener Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Destici
Magazin Kibariye Ece Üner Cimilli İbo Bülent Ersoy
Spor Muslera Lionel Messi Burak Yılmaz Rıza Çalımbay Rachid Ghezzal
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 17.8.2021 12:09:26. #1.16#

title