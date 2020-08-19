Turkish Akinci armed drone completes 2nd successful test in Istanbul AUGUST 19: Second prototype of Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA (Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) developed by Baykar, flies as it completed the second flight test of 20 thousand feet altitude at Bayraktar AKINCI Flight and training center located in Corlu Airbase Command Tekirdag, Turkey on August 19, 2020.

AUGUST 19: Second prototype of Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA (Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) developed by Baykar, flies as it completed the second flight test of 20 thousand feet altitude at Bayraktar AKINCI Flight and training center located in Corlu Airbase Command Tekirdag, Turkey on August 19, 2020. Kaynak: AA