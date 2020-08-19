Turkish Akinci armed drone completes 2nd successful test in Istanbul
HABER SON DAKİKA KORONAVİRÜS MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ

Turkish Akinci armed drone completes 2nd successful test in Istanbul

AUGUST 19: Second prototype of Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA (Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) developed by Baykar, flies as it completed the second flight test of 20 thousand feet altitude at Bayraktar AKINCI Flight and training center located in Corlu Airbase Command Tekirdag, Turkey on August 19, 2020.

19.08.2020 22:13 | Son Güncelleme: 19.08.2020 22:18

AUGUST 19: Second prototype of Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA (Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) developed by Baykar, flies as it completed the second flight test of 20 thousand feet altitude at Bayraktar AKINCI Flight and training center located in Corlu Airbase Command Tekirdag, Turkey on August 19, 2020.

Turkish Akinci armed drone completes 2nd successful test in Istanbul

Kaynak: AA

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Bursa Oto Galericiler Odası Başkanı'ndan dikkat çeken iddia: 2. el araçların fiyatlarını sıfır otomobil bayileri artırdı Ekonomi
Bursa Oto Galericiler Odası Başkanı'ndan dikkat çeken iddia: 2. el araçların fiyatlarını sıfır otomobil bayileri...
Koşan köpeğin tasması ayağına takılıp yüzüstü düşen yaşlı kadın, öldü Dünya
Koşan köpeğin tasması ayağına takılıp yüzüstü düşen yaşlı kadın, öldü
Köyü basan yaban domuzları, çiftçilere 25 gündür uyku uyutmuyor Yaşam
Köyü basan yaban domuzları, çiftçilere 25 gündür uyku uyutmuyor
ABD'li medya devi Bloomberg, Erdoğan'ın açıklayacağı müjdeyi duyurdu: Türkiye Karadeniz'de enerji kaynağı keşfetti Ekonomi
ABD'li medya devi Bloomberg, Erdoğan'ın açıklayacağı müjdeyi duyurdu: Türkiye Karadeniz'de enerji kaynağı...
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Korona vakaları artsa da salgın kontrolümüz altında Güncel
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Korona vakaları artsa da salgın kontrolümüz altında
Türkiye ve Yunanistan'ın askeri güçleri karşılaştırıldı Güncel
Türkiye ve Yunanistan'ın askeri güçleri karşılaştırıldı
Sokak ortasında saldırganlar, bir genci önce darbetti ardından silahla vurarak öldürdü
Sokak ortasında saldırganlar, bir genci önce darbetti ardından silahla vurarak öldürdü
'Türkiye'ye gök taşı düştü' iddiasına uzman isim son noktayı koydu: Saklamaya gerek yok
"Türkiye'ye gök taşı düştü" iddiasına uzman isim son noktayı koydu: Saklamaya gerek yok
Son Dakika: Sağlık Bakanı Koca, 'Okullar açılacak mı?' sorusuna yanıt verdi
Son Dakika: Sağlık Bakanı Koca, "Okullar açılacak mı?" sorusuna yanıt verdi
Erdoğan'ın açıklayacağı müjdede yeni detay! Doğal gaz kaynağının yeri belli oldu
Erdoğan'ın açıklayacağı müjdede yeni detay! Doğal gaz kaynağının yeri belli oldu
18 yaşındaki genç kızı intihara sürükleyen tecavüzde Adli Tıp muayenesi tüm detayları ortaya çıkardı
18 yaşındaki genç kızı intihara sürükleyen tecavüzde Adli Tıp muayenesi tüm detayları ortaya çıkardı
Mahalleyi böcek bastı, vatandaşlar isyan etti: Çocukların ağzından çıkıyor
Mahalleyi böcek bastı, vatandaşlar isyan etti: Çocukların ağzından çıkıyor
Pandemi döneminde en çok kar eden market Bim oldu
Pandemi döneminde en çok kar eden market Bim oldu
Pilot il Kırıkkale'de İSDEM projesi başarılı oldu: Pozitif vaka artışı durduruldu
Pilot il Kırıkkale'de İSDEM projesi başarılı oldu: Pozitif vaka artışı durduruldu
Doktor, eczacı ve ilaç mümessillerinden büyük vurgun! Sahte reçeteyle SGK'yı zarara uğrattılar
Doktor, eczacı ve ilaç mümessillerinden büyük vurgun! Sahte reçeteyle SGK'yı zarara uğrattılar
Son Dakika: HES uygulamasına riskli alan özelliği getirildi
Son Dakika: HES uygulamasına riskli alan özelliği getirildi
Denizden dönen baba kızı feci kaza ayırdı! Vince çarpan otomobil hurdaya döndü
Denizden dönen baba kızı feci kaza ayırdı! Vince çarpan otomobil hurdaya döndü
Darbe girişimiyle alıkonulan Mali Cumhurbaşkanı Keita istifa etti
Darbe girişimiyle alıkonulan Mali Cumhurbaşkanı Keita istifa etti
18 yaşındaki kıza cinsel saldırıda bulunan Musa Orhan, görevinden uzaklaştırıldı
18 yaşındaki kıza cinsel saldırıda bulunan Musa Orhan, görevinden uzaklaştırıldı
Tatil yapan Hülya Avşar, kırmızı bikinisiyle tekne keyfi yaptığı anları paylaştı
Tatil yapan Hülya Avşar, kırmızı bikinisiyle tekne keyfi yaptığı anları paylaştı
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 19 Ağustos günü koronavirüs kaynaklı 23 can kaybı, 1303 yeni vaka tespit edildi
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 19 Ağustos günü koronavirüs kaynaklı 23 can kaybı, 1303 yeni vaka tespit edildi
'İnsanlık ölmemiş' dedirten olay! Aracına bırakılan notu görünce duygularına hakim olamadı
'İnsanlık ölmemiş' dedirten olay! Aracına bırakılan notu görünce duygularına hakim olamadı
Galatasaray'dan ayrılan Mustafa Kapı, Lille'e transfer oldu
Galatasaray'dan ayrılan Mustafa Kapı, Lille'e transfer oldu
Medipol Başakşehir, sözleşmesi biten Gökhan İnler ile yollarını ayırdı
Medipol Başakşehir, sözleşmesi biten Gökhan İnler ile yollarını ayırdı
Ek ödeme oranı yükseltilirse emekli maaşlarında 382 liraya varan artış yaşanacak
Ek ödeme oranı yükseltilirse emekli maaşlarında 382 liraya varan artış yaşanacak
Göbeğinin göründüğü fotoğrafa photoshop yapan Pınar Altuğ, takipçilerinin diline düştü
Göbeğinin göründüğü fotoğrafa photoshop yapan Pınar Altuğ, takipçilerinin diline düştü
En uygunu 107 bin TL! İşte Türkiye'de satılan en ucuz sıfır araç fiyatları
En uygunu 107 bin TL! İşte Türkiye'de satılan en ucuz sıfır araç fiyatları
Afyonkarahisar'da tarihi eser kaçakçılığı operasyonu
Afyonkarahisar'da tarihi eser kaçakçılığı operasyonu
Boş arazideki cinayetin altından 'yasak aşk' çıktı! Karısıyla kaçan 10 yıllık arkadaşını vurdu
Boş arazideki cinayetin altından 'yasak aşk' çıktı! Karısıyla kaçan 10 yıllık arkadaşını vurdu
Ablası, 226 gündür kayıp olan Gülistan'la ilgili iki korkunç ihtimale dikkat çekti
Ablası, 226 gündür kayıp olan Gülistan'la ilgili iki korkunç ihtimale dikkat çekti
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Oruç Reis Aylin Nazlıaka Süleyman Soylu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Alişan Hadise Cem Yılmaz Acun Ilıcalı
Spor Ali Koç Sergen Yalçın Emre Belözoğlu Ahmet Nur Çebi Mecnun Otyakmaz
Daha Fazla Çocuk Eylül Silah Siirt
Şu an buradasınız: Turkish Akinci armed drone completes 2nd successful test in Istanbul - Haber
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 19.8.2020 22:26:03. #1.15#
title