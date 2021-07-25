Turkey's women volleyball team defeats last Olympic champion China

Turkey's National Women's Volleyball Team defeated the last Olympic champion China 3-0 in the first match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Group B.Turkey's National Women's Volleyball Team, who won the sets of 25-21, 25-14, and 25-14, started the games with a win with this result.

Turkey's National Women's Volleyball Team defeated the last Olympic champion China 3-0 in the first match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Group B.

Turkey's National Women's Volleyball Team, who won the sets of 25-21, 25-14, and 25-14, started the games with a win with this result. Turkish team will play its second match in the group on Tuesday, July 27 against Italy.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı