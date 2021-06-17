Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say
The harvest of cherries that are too big to fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass has begun in the Lapseki district, one of the important cherry production centers of Canakkale.

The harvest of cherries that are too big to fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass has begun in the Lapseki district, one of the important cherry production centers of Canakkale. Farmers - who produce the  'Lapseki giant' cherry which weighs 20 grams each - say these cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family.

Lapseki district, which stands out with its cherry and peach production, is an important center in fruit cultivation in Turkey. Lapseki farmers have been harvesting giant cherries for a while. The cherries famous for their taste and size are picked every day by farmers and sent to the markets in Istanbul. Cherry farmers said Lapseki cherry gets its aroma from the nature of the soil.

"WE HAVE BEEN PRODUCING THIS CHERRY FOR 8 TO 10 YEARS""This is our cherry; Our cherries are participating in the competition, which we call 'Lapseki giant'. Cherries are exported to Europe, eaten by the British Royal family. This cherry does not fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass. It weighs 20 grams. We have been producing this cherry for 8 to 10 years" said cherry farmer Cihat Gunduz expressing the Lapseki cherry is one of a kind. On the other hand, farmers who will participate in the cherry competition organized by the Municipality of Lapseki every year, closely monitor the cherries that grow on the trees.

FOOTAGE: -Lapseki cherry harvesting-Images from the cherries-Cherries that does not fit through tea glass

-Interview with cherry farmer Cihat Gündüz

(PHOTOS)


- Canakkale
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

