Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million

Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Turkey's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca stated that the number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million and asked those who still have not received the jab to take action."The number of people who have received two doses of vaccine has reached 30 million.

Turkey's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca stated that the number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million and asked those who still have not received the jab to take action.

"The number of people who have received two doses of vaccine has reached 30 million. As 62 million aged 18 and over, nearly half of us have implemented the decision to protect our health with a double dose of the vaccine! Those who have received the first dose should not delay the second. Those who still have not received any of the doses should take action. Unity is essential for health" Minister Koca said in a statement on his Twitter account.

"THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAD THE FIRST DOSE EXCEEDED 42 MILLION"

In another post Minister Koca stated that the number of people who had their first dose of vaccine exceeded 42 million. "As 62 million aged 18 and over, two-thirds of us implemented the decision to protect our health! If we haven't had the second dose, let's get it done on time. If we haven't been vaccinated, let's take action. Unity is essential for health," Koca said.


Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Aşı olmayanlara kısıtlamalar yolda mı? Bilim Kurulu bugün toplanıyor, masada kapalı mekanlara yönelik alınabilecek 3 önlem var
Aşı olmayanlara kısıtlamalar yolda mı? Bilim Kurulu bugün toplanıyor, masada kapalı mekanlara yönelik alınabilecek 3 önlem var
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 10 Ağustos günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 124 kişi vefat etti, 26 bin 597 yeni vaka tespit edildi
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 10 Ağustos günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 124 kişi vefat etti, 26 bin 597 yeni vaka tespit edildi
Bakan Koca, iki doz aşı yaptıranların sayısı '30 milyona ulaştı' diyerek 'İkinci dozu ertelemeyin' uyarısında bulundu
Bakan Koca, iki doz aşı yaptıranların sayısı "30 milyona ulaştı" diyerek "İkinci dozu ertelemeyin" uyarısında bulundu
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Hulusi Akar Tanju Özcan Ümit Dündar İlham Aliyev Meral Akşener
Magazin Müge Anlı Gülben Ergen Acun Ilıcalı Aytaç Şaşmaz
Spor Mesut Özil Merve Çoban Caner Erkin Alex Teixeira Rachid Ghezzal
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 11.8.2021 11:32:37. #1.14#

title