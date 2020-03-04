Turkey's HDP head urges Europe to embrace refugees
MARCH 03: Turkey's opposition People Democratic Party's chairman Mithat Sancar urges European states to open gates for refugees during his party's group meeting at Turkish parliament on March 03, 2020. .
04.03.2020 00:03 | Son Güncelleme: 04.03.2020 00:06
MARCH 03: Turkey's opposition People Democratic Party's chairman Mithat Sancar urges European states to open gates for refugees during his party's group meeting at Turkish parliament on March 03, 2020. .
Kaynak: AA