Turkey's first field hospital for animals
Turkey's first field hospital for animals

Turkey's first field hospital for animals
The wildfire, which has been scorching for 6 days in Manavgat, has damaged animals as well as people. Some cattle, sheep, and goats in the villages died in wildfire and many were injured.

The wildfire, which has been scorching for 6 days in Manavgat, has damaged animals as well as people. Some cattle, sheep, and goats in the villages died in wildfire and many were injured. Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP), which offers free treatment for animals injured in the fire, established the first fully equipped field hospital in Turkey in the center of Manavgat.

All animals injured in the fire, such as sheep, turtles, pigeons, chickens, cats, and dogs, are treated in the hospital. There are surgery and intensive care units in the hospital, where first aid is given to animals burned in a fire or affected by smoke. The animals treated here will not be returned to their owners but will be taken to HAYTAP's 'Retired Animals Farm' in Bursa.

HAYTAP President Ahmet Kemal Senpolat said that many living things were victims of wildfires in Turkey. Senpolat said, "We, as HAYTAP, organized in Marmaris, Manavgat, and Osmaniye for 3 days and conducted a land search in the region. We saw that many animals were damaged by the wildfires. Seeing that so many animals were harmed, we set up a field tent here for the first time in Turkey, a place with everything from the intensive care unit to the operating table," he said.


