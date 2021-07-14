Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health

Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The Ministry of Health shared the daily Covid-19 data.

The Ministry of Health shared the daily Covid-19 data. In the last 24 hours, 6 thousand 285 cases were tested possitive in 234 thousand 439 tests. While 46 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5 thousand 162 people ended.

According to the daily Covid-19 data announced by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 6 thousand 285 cases were tested possitive in 234 thousand 439 tests. While 46 people died due to coronavirus, the treatment and quarantine of 5,162 people ended.In the data of the population aged 18 and over who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Turkey's average for the first dose was 61.5 percent, and the average for the second dose was 29 percent. In addition, a total of 59 million 471 thousand 472 vaccines were administered, 38 million 209 thousand 906 in the first dose, 18 million 2 thousand 32 in the second dose, and 3 million 259 thousand 534 in the third dose.

(PHOTOS)


Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Son Dakika: Türkiye'de ibre tersine döndü! Delta varyantında 3 kat, genel vakalarda yüzde 20 artış var
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de ibre tersine döndü! Delta varyantında 3 kat, genel vakalarda yüzde 20 artış var
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 12 Temmuz günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 49 kişi vefat etti, 5 bin 404 yeni vaka tespit edildi
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 12 Temmuz günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 49 kişi vefat etti, 5 bin 404 yeni vaka tespit edildi
Kullanımı durdurulan Çin aşısının serisiyle ilgili Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan açıklama: Sadece 2 günlük tarih farkı var
Kullanımı durdurulan Çin aşısının serisiyle ilgili Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan açıklama: Sadece 2 günlük tarih farkı var
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ali Babacan Muharrem İnce Süleyman Soylu Ahmet Davutoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin İlyas Tetik Petek Dinçöz Zeynep Bastık Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Burak Elmas Fatih Terim Ahmet Ağaoğlu Mustafa Denizli Younes Belhanda
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 14.7.2021 11:05:40. #1.14#

title