Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health announced the daily Covid-19 data.

The Ministry of Health announced the daily Covid-19 data. In the last 24 hours, 16,809 cases were tested positive in 224,198 tests. While 63 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5,585 people ended.

According to the daily Covid-19 data announced by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 16, 809 cases were tested positive in 224,198 tests. While 63 people died due to the coronavirus, the treatment and quarantine of 5 thousand 585 people ended.

In the data of the population aged 18 and over who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Turkey 's average of the first dose was 64%, and the average of the second dose was 38.21%. In addition, a total of 67 million 466 thousand 786 vaccines were administered, including 39 million 726 thousand 15 in the first dose, 23 million 714 thousand 368 in the second dose and 4 million 26 thousand 403 in the third dose.Provinces with the highest vaccination rate; Muğla, Çanakkale, Kırklareli, Edirne, Balıkesir, Amasya, Eskişehir, Aydın, İzmir and Tekirdağ, the provinces with the lowest vaccination rates were Iğdır, Gümüşhane, Bingöl, Batman, Siirt, Diyarbakır, Muş, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Bitlis.'DIFFICULT TO KEEP EPIDEMIC UNDER CONTROL'

"The rate of increase in the number of cases makes it difficult to keep the epidemic under control. Compensating for concessions from measures without gaining immunity with vaccines may cause painful experiences. Follow the precautions, get your vaccine." Health Minister Koca made a statement on his Twitter account regarding daily data.

PHOTOS

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı