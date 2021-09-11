Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that Turkey has a positive policy regarding refugees and in return, more aid should be delivered to Turkey.

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that Turkey has a positive policy regarding refugees and in return, more aid should be delivered to Turkey.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who conducts studies on immigrants and makes visits within this scope, came to Gaziantep. Examining the projects carried out in Gaziantep on-site, Grandi met with members of the press at a hotel and evaluated the work done on refugees. Grandi said that Turkey carries out a positive policy regarding Syrian refugees. Drawing attention to the tension in Afghanistan, Grandi said that the tension between the Taliban and Afghanistan may end soon and that they are working to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered on time to prevent heavy migration from Afghanistan.

"IT'S A GENEROUS POLICY"

"Turkey's refugee policy is very positive. Especially the number of Syrians is very high and they are all provided access to social services such as jobs, education, and health. There is a return to this generous policy. Both on behalf of the Turkish Government and behalf of the Turkish people. Such matters need to be addressed" said Grandi in the press conference.

(PHOTOS)


Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ali Erbaş Adil Karaismailoğlu
Magazin Yalın Gülşen Gökhan Çıra
Spor Cristiano
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Hamid Karzai
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 11.09.2021 14:26:24. #1.12#