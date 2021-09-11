Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that Turkey has a positive policy regarding refugees and in return, more aid should be delivered to Turkey.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who conducts studies on immigrants and makes visits within this scope, came to Gaziantep. Examining the projects carried out in Gaziantep on-site, Grandi met with members of the press at a hotel and evaluated the work done on refugees. Grandi said that Turkey carries out a positive policy regarding Syrian refugees. Drawing attention to the tension in Afghanistan, Grandi said that the tension between the Taliban and Afghanistan may end soon and that they are working to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered on time to prevent heavy migration from Afghanistan.

"Turkey's refugee policy is very positive. Especially the number of Syrians is very high and they are all provided access to social services such as jobs, education, and health. There is a return to this generous policy. Both on behalf of the Turkish Government and behalf of the Turkish people. Such matters need to be addressed" said Grandi in the press conference.

