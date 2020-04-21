Turkey: Citizens from Romania quarantined in dormitories
Turkey: Citizens from Romania quarantined in dormitories

APRIL 21: Turkey placed total of 89 Turkish citizens from Romania that arrived to Turkey's Duzce province on April 21, 2020. As part of measures to contain COVID-19 the passengers were proceed to dorm that will be home for them, 14 days as quarantine rule. -

21.04.2020 20:34 | Son Güncelleme: 21.04.2020 20:36
APRIL 21: Turkey placed total of 89 Turkish citizens from Romania that arrived to Turkey's Duzce province on April 21, 2020. As part of measures to contain COVID-19 the passengers were proceed to dorm that will be home for them, 14 days as quarantine rule.

Kaynak: AA

Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

