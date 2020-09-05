Turkey: Areas prone to pothole will be determined with satellite images for precaution SEPTEMBER 03: As the number of potholes exceeds 360 in Turkey's central Konya province, areas most prone to pothole will be determined earlier to take precautions.These structures are quite common in the Karapınar district of the province.

"It is common in this area because the region consists of meltable rocks...," the head of Konya Technical University's Geological Engineering Department, Fethullah Arik said.

He said that the main reason for the formation of potholes is geological factors but excessive use of groundwater also affects badly.

About the precautions, he said that satellite images will help to determine the areas that are prone to potholes.

Arik also urged about controlled usage of groundwater for the safe of the region.

Potholes started to pose a serious risk as they begin to get closer to residential areas.

Kaynak: AA