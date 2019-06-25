Tricks and Flicks: Alexis Sánchez vs Betis

Alexis Sánchez showed off his great skills when FC Barcelona overcame Real Betis 3-1 in 2014, to remain one point behind LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Lionel Messi put Barça ahead from the penalty spot after Alexis was brought down.

Kaynak: Dugout

