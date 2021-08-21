Tragic death during the photo shoots for social media... She recorded those moments
One of the young girls who shot a video for social media on the roof of the building in ESENYURT fell to death by breaking the eternit on the roof. Those moments were reflected in the mobile phone camera of the young girl's relative.Kubra Dogan, 23, and her 16-year-old cousin, Helen M.

Kubra Dogan, 23, and her 16-year-old cousin, Helen M., went to the roof of the five-storey building to take photos at sunset. While Helen was taking photos with her mobile phone, Kubra was posing on the eternit, the plastic roof cover that Kubra was on. With the weight of Kubra, the thin eternit roof cover was broken and Kubra fell to the ground floor. 

The young girl died immediately and her body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for the forensic report. The tragic death of the young girl was recorded by her cousin, second by second, by her mobile phone.

