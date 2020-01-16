Toyota to invest $394m in US flying taxi startup

16.01.2020 11:23 | Son Güncelleme: 16.01.2020 11:23

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor will invest 394 million dollars to the US "flying taxi" startup Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation is an American venture-backed aerospace company. In December, Joby and Uber announced a separate partnership to jointly introduce Joby air taxis in at least two cities, with customers booking and paying for flights via the Uber app.

Following the investment, Toyota executive vice president Shigeki Tomoyama will join Joby's board of directors.

"We hope to deliver freedom of movement and enjoyment to customers everywhere, on land, and now, in the sky," Toyota's Chief Executive Officer and President Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

Kaynak: DHA