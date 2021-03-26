THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76
THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76

THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 71 Fenerbahçe: 76

THY Euroleague'in 31. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 76-71'lik skorla mağlup etti ve 19. galibiyetini aldı.

THY Euroleague'in 31. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda karşılaştığı Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 76-71'lik skorla mağlup etti ve 19. galibiyetini aldı.

Salon: Barış ve Dostluk

Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic xx, Carlos Cortes xx, Jurgis Laurinavicius xx

Olympiakos: Harrison x, Larentzakis xx 9, Spanoulis xx 6, Sloukas xx 12, Vezenkov xx 15, Printezis xx 7, Jean-Charles xxx 16, Jenkins x 2, Koufos x, Ellis x 4, McKissic x

Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas

Fenerbahçe: Brown xx 8, Guduric x 2, Melih x, Q'quinn xx 9, Nando de Colo xx 7, Pierre xxx 15, Barthel xx 6, Jan Vesely xxx 18, Kenan xx 5, Ahmet xx 6

Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov

1. Periyot: 11-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 27-43 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 49-58 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - İSTANBUL

