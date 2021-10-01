THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in ilk maçında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 61-57 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ülke Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Elias Koromilas xx, Joseph Bissang xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Henry xx 4, Shayok x 4, Pierre xx 13, Booker xx 8, Vesely xx 8, de Colo xx 7, Polonara xx 7, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 6, İsmet Akpınar x 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 2
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
Kızılyıldız: Wolters xx 9, Kalinic x 9, Mitrovic x 4, Hollins xx 5, Simonovic x, Kuzmic xx 8, Ivanovic xxx 16, Lazarevic xx 6
Başantrenör: Sasa Obradovic
1. Periyot: 18-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 28-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 45-37 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
-İHA-