THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57 - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

İhlas Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in ilk maçında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 61-57 mağlup etti.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in ilk maçında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 61-57 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülke Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Elias Koromilas xx, Joseph Bissang xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Henry xx 4, Shayok x 4, Pierre xx 13, Booker xx 8, Vesely xx 8, de Colo xx 7, Polonara xx 7, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 6, İsmet Akpınar x 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 2

Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic

Kızılyıldız: Wolters xx 9, Kalinic x 9, Mitrovic x 4, Hollins xx 5, Simonovic x, Kuzmic xx 8, Ivanovic xxx 16, Lazarevic xx 6

Başantrenör: Sasa Obradovic

1. Periyot: 18-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 28-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 45-37 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

-İHA-

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57

İhlas Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
Gustavo ıslıklandı

Gustavo ıslıklandı
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Oğuzhan Asiltürk Mehmet Nuri
Magazin Oğuzhan Koç Gülben Ergen Seren Serengil
Spor Mesut Özil Mario Balotelli Fatih Terim Lionel Messi
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 61 - Kızılyıldız: 57 - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 01.10.2021 23:40:19. #1.11#