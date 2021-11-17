They stole the seats of the bus they were traveling on

HATAY (DHA) - 2 people stole two seats of the private-public bus they were traveling on in Hatay. Those moments were captured by the security camera on the bus.

The incident took place on the private-public bus traveling on the TOKI-Sirince Neighbourhood route around 18.00 on 13th November. When bus driver Suleyman Colak arrived at the last stop, he noticed that the two seats in the back were not in place while he was cleaning his vehicle. Watching the security camera footage, Colak saw that 2 passengers got off from the back door of the bus after stealing the seats they removed. Notifying the police, Colak filed a complaint against the suspects.

"WHY WOULD A PERSON STEAL THE SEAT THEY WERE SITTING?"

Colak said that he has been a driver for 21 years and this was the first time he encountered such an incident. "Why would a person steal the seat they were sitting in the bus? Where did they take it? What will they do with that? These seats are useless to you. Bring back my seats in the name of humanity. Shame on you! Didn't you feel ashamed while stealing those seats among so many passengers" said Colak regarding the incident.

SUSPECTS WERE CAUGHT

While the suspects, whose identities were determined in the investigation, were caught at the detected addresses, also the stolen seats were seized. It is stated by the Governorship of Hatay that H.K. and O.K. were caught in their residences along with the stolen items.

