The worker who rescued a cat from death: It is humanity more than a profession
The worker who rescued a cat from death: It is humanity more than a profession

The Topkapı-Ulubatlı underpass was flooded due to the heavy rain in Istanbul. The municipal worker who was working there rescued a cat, which was struggling in the flooded underpass for minutes.

The Topkapı-Ulubatlı underpass was flooded due to the heavy rain in Istanbul. The municipal worker who was working there rescued a cat, which was struggling in the flooded underpass for minutes. "We saw that the cat was in a difficult situation and we intervened. The cat was about to drown, was wet and scared." said the municipal worker Yasin Çılgın.

Yesterday, there was a heavy flood in Istanbul and one of the flooded area was Topkapı Ulubatlı underpass. While vehicles were stuck in the underpass, a cat had a hard time due to the sudden floodwaters. The cat, trapped in the water, swam to the roadside barrier. Unable to hold on to the barrier, the cat fell back into the water. Yasin Çılgın, an employee of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (İBB) Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Coordination Department, came to rescue the fluttering cat. Çılgın took the cat and left it in a dry area then the cat quickly moved away. 

"IT IS A FORTUNATE MOMENT""It is a humanitarian duty rather than a professional one. We saw that the cat was in a difficult situation and we intervened. It is a fortunate moment. The depth was more than one meter. We were guiding the vehicles backward to prevent them from entering the road. At that moment, we saw the cat and took action" said Yasin Çılgın, telling the story how he acted to save the cat.

FOOTAGE-Heavy rain in uderpass-A cat struggling-Rescue moments

-Interview with worker (Yasin Çılgın)

- Istanbul
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

title