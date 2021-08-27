The vaccination rate increased, no province left in the red category

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his social media account that there is no province left in the red category on the Covid-19 risk map.

After Sanliurfa's vaccination rate exceeded 55% and passed into the orange category, Minister Koca, in his post as a 'last-minute message', said, "There is no red province left on the Turkey Covid-19 Risk Map. It is as good to finish as it is to start the job."

SECOND DOSE VACCINATION CALL

Health Minister Koca called for those who had the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to have the second dose of the vaccine. "With all these cases, so many deaths, will anyone who has the first dose of vaccine neglect the second?" said Minister Koca, in a statement on this social media account.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı