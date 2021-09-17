The tornado occurred in Kars was recorded on camera
The tornado in Kars lasted for about 15 minutes, those moments were recorded on the mobile phone camera.A tornado occurred after the storm that broke out in the city at 10: 00 am. The tornado, which occurred near the Borluk village, lasted about 15 minutes.
