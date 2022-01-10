The soldier who lost his mother was taken from the submarine by helicopter

The Ministry of National Defense announced that the personnel who received the news of his mother's death in the submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean, where he served, were taken to the nearest beach by helicopter and attended the funeral.

"Within the scope of Operation Mediterranean Shield, upon receiving the news of the death of the mother of one of our submarines in the Eastern Mediterranean, our personnel, who were transferred from the submarine to the nearest beach by helicopter, were allowed to attend the funeral. May God have mercy on the deceased, we express our condolences and patience to our staff and his valuable family" said The Ministry of National Defense in a tweet.

