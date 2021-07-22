The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance

The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Ahmet Yilmaz, the only person who was not vaccinated in the village where he lives in Kutahya, is vaccinated by the medical teams at the entrance of the village.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Ahmet Yilmaz, the only person who was not vaccinated in the village where he lives in Kutahya, is vaccinated by the medical teams at the entrance of the village.

Koca announced that the medical teams vaccinated Ahmet Yilmaz, who lives in Incik village in Kutahya, at the entrance of the village.

"Ahmet Yılmaz, 28, was the last person who had not received his first dose of vaccine yet in Incik village of Kutahya city center, where the second dose of vaccines was completed. He welcomed our teams at the entrance of the village and got the jab" said Minister Koca on his Twitter account.'DON'T DELAY THE VACCINATION, GET IT IMMEDIATELY'

"'Let's have a little more before the jab', What if then it is a little late? The number of daily cases increased to 8,780. If you have delayed your jab, get it immediately" said Minister Koca addressing those who still have not been vaccinated.

(PHOTOS)


The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance
The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Koronavirüs tablosunda endişe yaratan değişim! Pozitiflik oranı son 10 günde ikiye katladı
Koronavirüs tablosunda endişe yaratan değişim! Pozitiflik oranı son 10 günde ikiye katladı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Derya Yanık Mustafa Varank Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Şeyma Subaşı Kadir Doğulu Erkan Petekkaya Mohammed Al Saloussi
Spor Diego Balotelli Gökhan Gönül Sergen Yalçın Volkan Demirel
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
The only person who was not vaccinated in the village got the jab at the entrance - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 22.7.2021 11:09:11. #1.14#

title