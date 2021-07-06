The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department

The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The kitten which was stuck in between the water drain and the roof of the 6-storey apartment, saved by the fire department with a ladder in Kocaeli's Derince district.The incident took place in the Sırrıpaşa neighborhood of Derince district in the morning.

The kitten which was stuck in between the water drain and the roof of the 6-storey apartment, saved by the fire department with a ladder in Kocaeli's Derince district.

The incident took place in the Sırrıpaşa neighborhood of Derince district in the morning. The resident of the apartment Akif Kartal saw a crow landing in front of his window. Then Akif Kartal opened his window to see what is going on. Then he realized that there was a cat stuck in between the water drain and the roof of the 6-storey apartment that he lived in. He called the fire department. A fire crew of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality came to the building and saved the kitten from where it was stuck with a ladder.

"CROW HELPED TO FIND THE KITTEN"

"Constant landing of the crow surprised me. When I opened the window and saw the kitten stuck it occurred to me that crow was trying to inform me about it. I was very touched when I saw this sensitivity shown by animals. Fire crews also rescued the cat with care and without wasting time" said Akif Kartal.

(PHOTOS)


The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department
The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 5 ile turuncu kodlu, 5 ile de sarı kodlu uyarı: Metrekareye 100 kilogram yağış düşebilir
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 5 ile turuncu kodlu, 5 ile de sarı kodlu uyarı: Metrekareye 100 kilogram yağış düşebilir
Taciz iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı! Genç kızlar, adamı otobüsün içinde dövdü
Taciz iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı! Genç kızlar, adamı otobüsün içinde dövdü
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Süleyman Soylu Mustafa Şentop Bekir Pakdemirli Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Tarkan Ebru Gündeş Kartal Tibet İbrahim Selim
Spor Mesut Özil Metin Oktay Rıza Çalımbay Emre Belözoğlu Mustafa Denizli
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 6.7.2021 12:01:46. #1.14#

title