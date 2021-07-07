The illegal villa of 'Tosuncuk' is sealed
The illegal villa of 'Tosuncuk' is sealed

The illegal villa of Mehmet Aydin nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', who defrauded thousands of people over 'Ciftlik Bank', fled abroad, and surrendered in Brazil, is sealed by the district governor's office.

The illegal villa of Mehmet Aydin nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', who defrauded thousands of people over 'Ciftlik Bank', fled abroad, and surrendered in Brazil, is sealed by the district governor's office.

Mehmet Aydin, who fled abroad after defrauding thousands of people over 'Ciftlik Bank' and surrendered to the Consulate General of Turkey Sao Paulo in Brazil while being sought by a Red Notice, had built a duplex wooden illegal villa in his hometown of Giresun in 2016. The villa, registered in the name of his father Murat Aydin, was equipped with security cameras. After his father died in 2017, it was learned that no one had lived in the villa, which has left to his mother Fatma Aydin for a long time.

THE VILLA SEALED BY GOVERNER'S OFFICEEspiye District Governorship took action after the illegal villa came into question. Going to the village, the officials sealed the villa-type illegal house, which they found to be illegal, with a report. "The building, which was built illegally on a 150 island, 13 parcels of land registered in the name of Fatma Aydin in our district Aydinlar Village, is sealed under the approval of the district governor's office dated 06.07.2021 and numbered 1280" stated in the document.

Demolition is expected to start in the coming days for the illegal building.

