The grueling adventure of making bulgur in Gaziantep
Bulgur, which is an indispensable part of Turkish food culture in Gaziantep, takes its place on the tables after a long and arduous production on hot summer days.The wheat grown in the Southeastern Anatolia Region is brought to the facilities for post-harvest processing.

The wheat grown in the Southeastern Anatolia Region is brought to the facilities for post-harvest processing. The wheat, which undergoes sieving processes in the factories, is boiled in large boilers, poured into large areas in the facilities with trailers, and left to dry under the sun. The bulgur, which is made more natural and delicious by drying in the sun for 2 days without moisture, is mixed with the help of rakes attached to the tractors in this process, while the wheat grains are exposed to the sun on all sides. The dried wheat is collected by tractors and turned into bulgur after cracking.

'CAN BE FOUND IN EVERY DINNER TABLE'

Sahinbey Chamber of Agriculture President Ali Colak said that bulgur is an indispensable part of the dinner table. Explaining that the wheat harvested in Gaziantep turns into bulgur after the grueling processes, "We produce in every aspect of food in Gaziantep, the 'city of gastronomy.' All wheat does not make bulgur. Delicious bulgur is obtained from specially produced durum wheat. Bulgur is boiled in large cauldrons at certain temperatures and spread on open, clean, and disinfected areas. It is completely dried in the sun without being subjected to any machining process" Colak said.

