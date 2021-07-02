The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild

The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The fox, which was brought as a cub to Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate has been kept under protection for a while and now is released into the wild after the feeding.

The fox, which was brought as a cub to Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate has been kept under protection for a while and now is released into the wild after the feeding.

Canakkale Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate's, which is affiliated to the 2nd Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), the treatment and care work of the young wild animals that are injured or lost their nests continue. Regarding that, the fox which was brought as a cub to the Branch Directorate became an adult after the feeding and care program. Now, the fox is released back into its natural habitat.


The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild
The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild
The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Hulusi Akar Murat Kurum Muharrem İnce Fahrettin Koca Süleyman Soylu
Magazin Müge Anlı Cem Yılmaz Kerem Kamışlı Mehmet Ali Erbil
Spor Cristiano Erol Bulut Diego Costa Ahmet Ağaoğlu Ahmet Nur Çebi
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
The fox, taken under protection a while ago in Canakkale is released into the wild - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 2.7.2021 16:02:30. #1.15#

title