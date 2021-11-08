The foundation of the 500 million Lira factory has been laid

MG International Fragrance Company, which has been serving in the world for 125 years and in Turkey for 33 years, and MG International Fragrance Company, which has been operating globally for 61 years in the Turkish chemical and essential oil sector, has joined forces with Firmenich. In this context, the foundation of the new factory, which will be installed at MG International's Facilities in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone as a combined and planned production area of 10 thousand square meters, with 4 floors of 15 thousand square meters, was laid at the ceremony held today. The ceremony was attended by Gilbert Ghostine, Ceo of Firmenich, Michel Gülçiçek, Honorary Chairman of MG International Fragrance Company, Aslan Gülçiçek, CEO of MG International Fragrance Company, as well as numerous guests.

"We will make this partnership the best partnership ever made by the Firmenich family. We have a long way to go. Thank you very much for believing in Turkey. This is our country. Thank you very much for believing in the productive youth of this country. This is just the beginning," said Aslan Gülçiçek, CEO of MG International Fragrance Company.

PHOTOS