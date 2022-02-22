The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled says EU Commission President Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first package of sanctions against Russia will be tabled today.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is illegal and unacceptable. The Union remains united in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The first package of sanctions will be formally tabled today" said von der Leyen in a statement from social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last night that he officially recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, which are controlled by Russian separatists. After Putin's decision, Europe and the US reacted to this decision and it was stated that sanctions would be implemented.

